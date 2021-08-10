Watch
15 years to life for Californian in 2016 South Tahoe killing

Posted at 7:04 PM, Aug 09, 2021
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to killing a man in the parking lot of a Lake Tahoe motel more than five years ago has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Andrew Adams of Suisun City originally was charged with murder and robbery in the fatal shooting of Dennis “Spike” Wright outside the Beverly Lodge in South Lake Tahoe on Jan. 30, 2016. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a plea-bargain agreement with prosecutors.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported he was sentenced Friday following a hearing that included emotional testimony and victim statements from Wright’s family.

