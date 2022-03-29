1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court has been sworn in as officials praised the historic elevation of appellate judge Patricia Guerrero to the state’s highest court.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said Monday that it “made history for us and the future of California.”

She also praised it as both substantive and well-deserved. Cantil-Sakauye noted that Guerrero’s ascension restored the four-female majority on the seven-member court.

“This is a proud day for all Californians,” said Governor Newsom. “A first-generation Californian and daughter of the Imperial Valley, Justice Guerrero’s extraordinary ascent to serve as the first Latina justice on our state’s highest court is not only an incredible personal achievement, it is an inspiring example of California’s enduring promise that any dream is possible, no matter who you are or where you come from. Justice Guerrero’s brilliance, integrity, work ethic and rich insights will make an invaluable contribution to the court. I’m confident that Justice Guerrero will continue her life’s work to uphold our fundamental rights and freedoms and advance equal justice and opportunity for all Californians.”

Guerrero is the daughter of Mexican immigrants.

“I’m incredibly honored to take the bench on our state’s Supreme Court, and I thank everyone who has made this day possible,” said Justice Guerrero. “I am here because of the courage, sacrifices and dedication of my parents and my grandparents who, like so many others, came to this country with the hope of a brighter future for their children. I hope that my journey encourages the next generation of leaders to pursue their dreams, and I look forward to taking on this opportunity to uphold the rule of law and work to ensure equal justice under the law for every Californian.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said before administering the oath of office that she brings a ”different perspective than has ever been offered on this court.”