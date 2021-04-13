Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

2 women killed after car plunges into California harbor

Unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor
items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:41 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 06:41:10-04

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified women who died after their car careened into a river at Moss Landing in Monterey County over the weekend.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified them as 35-year-old Vanessa Carrango and 28-year-old Esther Monique Espinoza, both of Salinas. Carrango was driving at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The Monterey County Herald reports their bodies were recovered Saturday from a four-door 2010 Acura that was submerged upside down in the Moss Landing harbor.

The California Highway Patrol says is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7