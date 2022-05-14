Watch
$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill

FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo, David Ledig, a national monument manager from the Bureau of Land Management, walks past rocks covered in oil at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif. A California jury has found a pipeline company guilty of nine criminal charges for causing the 2015 oil spill that was the state’s worst coastal spill in 25 years. The jury reached its verdict against Plains All American Pipeline of Houston on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, following a four-month trial. (AP Photo/Jae Hong, File)<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 15:16:55-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners.

According to court documents Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline has agreed to pay $184 million to fishermen and fish processors and $46 million to property owners in the settlement reached Friday.

The company didn't admit liability in the agreement that will end seven years of legal wrangling.

The agreement still must undergo a public comment period and needs federal court approval. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 10.

