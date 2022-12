An earthquake near Kettleman City may have rattled some folks on the Central Coast.

The 3.9 magnitude quake struck at 4:10 p.m. Monday about four miles southwest of Kettleman City.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey's website, as of 5 p.m., people in the area who reported feeling the quake reported weak shaking.

A couple of smaller quakes registering 1.7 and 1.8 magnitudes were recorded a few minutes after the initial larger quake.