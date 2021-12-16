3 men held in deaths of 2 women left at LA-area hospitals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the drug overdose deaths of two unconscious women who were dumped at Southern California hospitals.

The Los Angeles Police Department says one man was arrested for an investigation of manslaughter and the other two on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter.

Cristy Giles was pronounced dead after being left at the hospital on Nov. 13.

Shortly afterward, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola was left at another hospital where she was declared dead on Nov. 24.

A police statement says detectives believe both women were given drugs and overdosed at a residence in Los Angeles.