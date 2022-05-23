Watch
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Small waves crash into the beach surrounded by cliffs in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022. Four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff in the early morning darkness on Monday and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 3:58 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 18:58:33-04

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff in the early morning darkness.

A man was killed Monday and two women were critically injured.

Police in Palos Verdes Estates say the fourth person was a man who suffered minor injuries, climbed back up from the beach below and alerted a passing police officer at about 4:30 a.m.

The man told the officer he and his friends had fallen down the cliff.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene.

Police are investigating the event as an accident.

A trail runs along the bluff top about 300 feet above the Pacific Ocean.

