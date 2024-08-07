5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Kern County, also felt on Central Coast

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Kern County on Tuesday night.

The quake was centered in an area near Highway 166 and Interstate 5, about 15 miles northwest of the Grapevine and 17 miles southwest of Bakersfield.

It happened at 9:09 p.m.

Multiple aftershocks have been reported in the area since the initial quake ranging in magnitude from 4.5 to 1.3.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, some people in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties reported feeling light shaking. Those with the MyShake app also reported receiving an alert.