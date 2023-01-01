Watch Now
5.4 earthquake hits California area damaged in earlier quake

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 15:09:02-05

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said.

The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4, struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday, about 9 miles (14 km) southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A dispatcher with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from Sunday's shaker.

Rio Dell was the epicenter of a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20 that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and knocked out power to thousands.

