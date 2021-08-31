6 California families who were in Afghanistan make it out

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Six families from a San Diego suburb have now made it safely out of Afghanistan after they went to the country earlier this summer to visit relatives and got stuck there amid the chaos following the Taliban’s takeover. But the suburb of El Cajon was still waiting on Monday for the return of two families.

The Cajon Valley Union School District said one family may have gotten on one of the last U.S. flights out of Afghanistan, while authorities were working to help the other family still in the country.

The eight families had traveled separately in May and June to Afghanistan to see their relatives there.