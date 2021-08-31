Watch
6 California families who were in Afghanistan make it out

Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)
Posted at 9:01 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 00:01:23-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Six families from a San Diego suburb have now made it safely out of Afghanistan after they went to the country earlier this summer to visit relatives and got stuck there amid the chaos following the Taliban’s takeover. But the suburb of El Cajon was still waiting on Monday for the return of two families.

The Cajon Valley Union School District said one family may have gotten on one of the last U.S. flights out of Afghanistan, while authorities were working to help the other family still in the country.

The eight families had traveled separately in May and June to Afghanistan to see their relatives there.

