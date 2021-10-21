Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

$650M plan would give Los Angeles Zoo flashy transformation

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Ut/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, school children arrive at Los Angeles Zoo, in Los Angeles. A controversial $650 million plan would give the Los Angeles Zoo a theme park-style transformation. The Los Angeles Times says the zoo nestled in Griffith Park would have exhibit upgrades and new attractions such as a 60-foot-deep canyon for rock climbs and a hilltop California Center in the style of a Yosemite lodge with a sweeping view of a 25,000-square-foot vineyard if the "20-year Vision Plan" is approved. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Los Angeles Zoo
Posted at 9:28 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 00:28:43-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A $650 million plan would give the Los Angeles Zoo a theme park-style transformation over the next 20 years.

The Los Angeles Times says the city-owned zoo would get exhibit upgrades and new attractions including a 60-foot-deep canyon for rock climbing and a hilltop feature in the style of a Yosemite National Park lodge with a sweeping view of a 25,000-square-foot vineyard if the plan is approved.

Supporters say the new zoo features would increase attendance 72% by drawing up to 3 million visitors annually.

But building them would consume 23 acres of native woodlands, which has drawn opposition from environmental and historical preservation groups.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png