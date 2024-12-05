7.0 earthquake recorded off coast of Northern California; tsunami warning issued

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 7.0 earthquake off the coast of Northern California.

It happened at 10:44 a.m., about 43 miles southwest of Ferndale.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning for the Bay Area north to Central Oregon. According to NOAA, tsunami activity is forecasted to start at Fort Bragg as soon as 11:10 a.m. and affect San Francisco by 12:10 p.m.

Per @USGS Tsunami Warning in effect.



A tsunami Warning is now in effect which includes the coastal areas of California and Oregon from Davenport, California (10 miles NW of Santa Cruz) to Douglas/Lane Line, Oregon (10 miles SW of Florence). - Event details: Preliminary… — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) December 5, 2024

There is NO tsunami warning for the Central Coast area at this time. The National Weather Service said the areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties are still being evaluated for potential tsunami impacts.

Multiple smaller quakes up to 4.2 magnitude have been recorded off the Northern California coast since the initial large quake.

At least 5.3 million people in California are under the tsunami warning.

The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART), has stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland, the Associated Press reported, and visitors at the San Francisco Zoo were evacuated.

