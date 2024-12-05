Watch Now
7.0 earthquake recorded off coast of Northern California; tsunami warning issued

KSBY
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 7.0 earthquake off the coast of Northern California.

It happened at 10:44 a.m., about 43 miles southwest of Ferndale.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning for the Bay Area north to Central Oregon. According to NOAA, tsunami activity is forecasted to start at Fort Bragg as soon as 11:10 a.m. and affect San Francisco by 12:10 p.m.

There is NO tsunami warning for the Central Coast area at this time. The National Weather Service said the areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties are still being evaluated for potential tsunami impacts.

Multiple smaller quakes up to 4.2 magnitude have been recorded off the Northern California coast since the initial large quake.

At least 5.3 million people in California are under the tsunami warning.

tsunami warning.jpg
A tsunami warning was issued for the coastal areas from Davenport in the south to central Oregon in the north.

The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART), has stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland, the Associated Press reported, and visitors at the San Francisco Zoo were evacuated.

