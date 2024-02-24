8 farmworkers killed in head-on crash in Central Valley

Eight men died in a head-on crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it appears a pickup crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a van carrying farmworkers on their way to work.

The van's driver and seven passengers were killed. One passenger survived.

"Multiple people in the van were not wearing their seatbelts," said Sgt. Javier Ruvalcalba, California Highway Patrol. "They weren't properly restrained. As a result of that, they sustained fatal injuries."

The crash happened in a rural area of the county on Avenue 7, west of Road 22, which is between Firebaugh and Fresno.

