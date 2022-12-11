A major winter storm has knocked out power in portions of Northern California.

The Sacramento municipal utility district and PG&E estimate about 76-thousand of their customers are without power.

The storm's strong winds and heavy rains have downed power lines and even brought heavy snow at higher elevations.

Wind gusts have been clocked at up to 50 miles per hour in the Sacramento Valley.

A Pacific Gas and electric company spokesman says it is using an "All hands on deck" approach in response to the storm.