Agency expedites listing decision for rare toad in Nevada

Matt Maples/AP
FILE - A Dixie Valley toad sits atop grass in Dixie Valley, Nev., on April 6, 2009. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed in a settlement with environmentalists to decide by April 4, 2022, whether the rare toad warrants endangered species protection in wetlands bordering a geothermal plant being built in Nevada. The agency's lawyers signed the agreement for the Dixie Valley toad this week with a conservation group that has filed a related lawsuit to block construction of Ormat Inc.'s geothermal power plant about 100 miles east of Reno. (Matt Maples/Nevada Department of Wildlife via AP, File)
Posted at 9:30 PM, Feb 25, 2022
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed in a settlement with environmentalists to decide by April 4 whether a rare toad warrants endangered species protection next to a geothermal plant being built in Nevada.

The agency lawyers signed the agreement this week with a conservation group that has filed a related lawsuit to block construction of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s project about 100 miles east of Reno.

The Center for Biological Diversity and a Nevada tribe won a court order last month temporarily blocking the plant. But the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals stayed that order Feb. 4 pending full consideration of Ormat’s appeal, and the company broke ground last week.

