Alameda County deputies sentenced for abusing inmates

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, a condemned inmate is led out of his east block cell on death row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. The California Labor and Workforce Development Agency confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, that California has sent about $400 million in unemployment benefits to state prison inmates. In all records show 31,000 inmates have applied for benefits and about 20,800 were paid $400 million. A group of local and federal prosecutors said 133 inmates on death row were named in claims. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 19, 2021
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two former Alameda County sheriff’s deputies have been sentenced to prison for abusing jail inmates by, among other things, telling other prisoners to throw urine and feces on them.

Justin Linn and Erik McDermott were sentenced to four years and four months in California prison. They pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault by a public officer and dissuading a witness by threat or force.

Prosecutors say that while the men worked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in 2016 and 2017, they got two inmates to throw bodily fluids on at least five other inmates for the deputies’ entertainment.

