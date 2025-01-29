Amber Alert issued for 2 young children after mother found dead

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two young girls who were allegedly abducted by their father.

Authorities are looking for Jonathan Maldonado Cruz, 23, and 2-year-old Alana and 3-year-old Arya Maldonado.

According to NBC affiliate KCRA, the children's mother was found dead of a gunshot wound at a home in Hanford on Tuesday. It's believed Maldonado Cruz is responsible for the killing.

Officials say Maldonado Cruz may be on his way to Mexico and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a 2020 gray Hyundai Elantra with a California license plate number of 8LZD084.

AMBER Alert- Kings, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties

Last Seen: East 4th Place and Home Ave., Hanford @KingsCoSheriff



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/FCDg5aVmBx — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) January 29, 2025

It is unknown what Maldonado Cruz or the children were wearing at the time of the abduction.

If seen, call 911.