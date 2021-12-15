Another storm heading into already drenched California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state.

Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California.

Forecasters expect widespread rain, gusty winds and snowfall in coastal mountains and in the Sierra Nevada, where the winter snowpack normally supplies about 30% of the state’s water needs.

The latest tempest follows on the heels of a multiday atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean that delivered remarkable rainfall.