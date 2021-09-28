Watch
As California's eviction ban ends, some protections remain

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, demonstrators call for passage of rent forgiveness and stronger eviction protections legislation as they carry a mock casket past the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California's statewide eviction moratorium ends Friday, Oct. 1. But tenants with unpaid rent can still stay in their homes beyond that date if they apply for assistance from the state. California is using billions of federal dollars to pay off up to 18 months of most people's rent dating back to April 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Evictions
Posted at 8:42 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 23:42:51-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's eviction moratorium ends Friday, but tenants with unpaid rent can still stay in their homes beyond that date if they apply for assistance from the state.

California is using billions of federal dollars to pay off up to 18 months of most people's rent dating back to April 2020.

That was the first full month of the state's stay-at-home order in response to the pandemic.

As of Monday, more than 309,000 households have asked for nearly $3 billion in rental assistance.

The state has paid nearly $650 million to about 55,000 households and has approved another $950 million.

