California Highway Patrol is releasing the name of a man who was killed in a crash in early January near Bakersfield.

According to CHP, 43-year-old Victor Smith, from Atascadero died in a two-vehicle crash on January 3.

The crash happened at 3:25 a.m. on Highway 99 just south of Highway 119.

Officers say Smith was driving in the area when he was hit by another driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Smith's death has been ruled as an accident.