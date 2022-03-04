Watch
‘Atheist Pirates’ remove religious signs from LA streets

Alejandra Molina/AP
Evan Clark, left, and Christine Jones of Atheists United take down illegally placed religious materials from public streets in Los Angeles, Feb. 19, 2022. (Alejandra Molina/RNS via AP)
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 04, 2022
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — In Los Angeles, a team of lookouts, going by the name Atheist Street Pirates, track and occasionally take down illegally placed religious signage on public streets and overpasses around the city and county neighborhoods.

Street pirates don’t mind paid billboards or signage on church property since that’s within the separation of church and state.

It’s the explicitly religious signs on public land that they take issue with.

To the atheist lookouts, it’s not about getting “into an arms race over religious signage.”

If that were the case, they’d place atheism signs to counter religious posters.

The point, they say, is “to reinforce our commitment to a secular society.”

