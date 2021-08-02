Authorities: 4 killed in helicopter crash in rural Northern California

COLUSA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a helicopter with four people on board crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson R66 went down around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento.

According to the NBC affiliate KCRA, all four people were killed.

Deputies and Sacramento River Fire personnel found the passengers still inside the helicopter and declared all four dead at the scene, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said.

NTSB is investigating the August 1, 2021, crash of a Robinson R66 near Colusa, California. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 1, 2021

It is unknown what led to the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.