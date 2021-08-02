Watch
Authorities: 4 killed in helicopter crash in rural Northern California

Posted at 6:31 PM, Aug 01, 2021
COLUSA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a helicopter with four people on board crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson R66 went down around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento.

According to the NBC affiliate KCRA, all four people were killed.

Deputies and Sacramento River Fire personnel found the passengers still inside the helicopter and declared all four dead at the scene, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

