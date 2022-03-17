Authorities say DNA solves 1988 Southern California killing

Authorities say they've solved the 1988 killing of a San Diego County woman — but the suspect died in an Indiana house fire two decades ago.

Sheriff's investigators on Wednesday say genealogical DNA testing led to a suspect in the death of 29-year-old Diane Dahn, who was stabbed to death in her Santee apartment.

Her then-2-year-old son was found wandering in the apartment complex.

Investigators say they identified the suspect as Warren Robertson, who lived in the same complex.

He died in an Indiana house fire in 1999.

Dahn's now-grown son, Mark Beyer, says his family has finally received answers and after so much time, has closure.