Average US price of gas drops 3 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.46 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price drop is partly because of a crash in crude oil costs.

It's the first decline in gas prices in 14 weeks.

Still, the average price at the pump is $1.24 higher than it was one year ago.

According to AAA, in California, prices have dropped about two cents from $4.71 a week ago to $4.69 on Monday.

Napa has the highest average in the state at $4.90.

In San Luis Obispo County, the current average for regular unleaded is $4.84, down from $4.86 a week ago.

You'll pay less in Santa Barbara County, where the average is now $4.64, down from $4.66 a week ago.

AAA says the drop in prices is also related to fears of a possible global economic slowdown due to COVID-19.

