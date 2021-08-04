Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
FILE - In this July 31, 2021, file photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, is a bear cub that was taken in for treatment to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., after it suffered burns in a California wildfire. Wildlife officials are asking for the public's help in locating the bear cub that escaped from the animal rescue center where he was being treated. The 6-month-old black bear nicknamed "Tamarack" after the fire that burned his paws, escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, the center said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP, File)
Rescued Tahoe Cub Escapes
Posted at 7:08 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 10:08:39-04

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A bear cub known for being rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire has escaped from the center where he was recovering.

Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public’s help finding the 6-month-old black bear.

He is nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe said Tuesday he escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence.

The center says he is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but they need to locate him as soon as possible.

The 25-pound cub may have bandages on his front paws.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today