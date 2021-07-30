Big LA venues go cashless, masks and negative tests required

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — As COVID-19 cases are beginning to climb, venues like the Staples Center in Los Angeles are preparing to host their first concerts in nearly 18 months.

Officials say guests will need to wear a face-covering while they're walking around the venue and while not eating or drinking. Guests are also required to follow guidance from LA County Health, including a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours prior to the concert or be fully vaccinated.

However, you won't be asked to show proof of vaccination.

Staples and the Microsoft Theater are also cashless. That means if you want to buy food or souvenirs, you can only use a card or mobile apps like Apple Pay.

If you forget to bring your card, there is a solution.

"If you don't have any form outside of cash, we've got these free kiosks that are now cash to conversion cards. There's no fees and there's a $10 that this allows you use a converted cash card you can use here or anywhere else so it's not just subject to the venues," said Kishore Ramlagan of the Microsoft Theater and Staples Center.

Also, in venues like the LA County Fair, public health recommends that unvaccinated attendees wear masks when they are in crowded outdoor settings and when they are in sustained close contact with others whose vaccination status is not known.