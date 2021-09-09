Watch
Bill to weed out bad cops heads to California governor

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2019 file photo, Democratic state State Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Compton, speaks during a hearing at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, California lawmakers sent Gov. Gavin Newsom Bradford's bill, SB2, that would create a mandatory new state license, or certification, that could be revoked so bad law enforcement officers cannot simply move to another department. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Steven Bradford
Posted at 9:47 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 00:47:25-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have sent Gov. Gavin Newsom legislation to end the careers of bad law enforcement officers.

The final approval on Wednesday comes a year after an earlier effort died without a final vote.

The bill aims to keep troubled officers from jumping from one job to another.

It creates a mandatory new state license, or certification, that could be permanently revoked.

The final, softened version of the legislation also allows for suspending the license as a lesser punishment and includes other safeguards like requiring a two-thirds vote for decertification.

California is one of just four states without a way of decertifying officers.

