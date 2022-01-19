Watch
Body cam footage released in 2018 California bar massacre

Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018, file photo, people comfort each other as they stand near the scene of a shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman opened fire inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people. Video released Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from body cameras worn by deputies who responded to the mass shooting captures the chaos deputies encountered when they arrived at the scene. The video was released after a court fight by The Associated Press and other news outlets to have the video released. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
California Bar Shooting
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 19, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video released from body cameras captures the chaos deputies encountered when they arrived at the scene of a mass shooting outside the Borderline Bar and Grill in 2018.

The video released Tuesday after a court fight by The Associated Press and other news outlets showed officers trying to find out what happened to one of their own as a gunshot victim lay bleeding in a parking lot and others ran to safety.

A dozen people, including a fallen sergeant, were killed after a gunman opened fire before taking his own life at the Borderline Bar and Grill in a Los Angeles suburb.

