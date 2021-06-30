Branson's Virgin Orbit launches 7 satellites from 747 plane

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit has delivered satellites from three countries into space. It's the company's second successful rocket launch from a plane.

The company's modified 747 jet took off from California's Mojave Desert on Wednesday. The 70-foot rocket was carried beneath the plane's left wing. It was released over the Pacific near the Channel Islands, then fired its engine to head to space with seven small satellites.

Later, Branson declined to discuss plans to ride his Virgin Galactic rocket ship to the edge of space. Virgin Galactic plans three more test flights before taking paying passengers next year.