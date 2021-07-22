Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Brazen shoplifting spurs California law for organized thefts

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool
California Governor Gavin Newsom
GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 10:26:14-04

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law aimed at curbing organized retail theft as violent smash-and-grab shoplifting costs state businesses millions of dollars every year.

The law signed Wednesday reestablishes the crime of organized retail theft, which lawmakers first created in 2018 but allowed to lapse as of July 1.

Prosecutors can again seek to charge the crime as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Nationally, organized retail theft causes retailers tens of billions of dollars annually.

What effect the law will have is unclear, because district attorneys in some of California's biggest cities have pledged to avoid stiff penalties and sentencing enhancements.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today