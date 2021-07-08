Watch
Brightline buys station site in Las Vegas for new rail line

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 07, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 110-acre property at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip has been purchased to be the site for a terminal station for a planned new high-speed passenger rail line between Las Vegas and Southern California.

Brightline Holdings announced the purchase on Tuesday without announcing the price, but local news outlets reported that Clark County records indicated that the purchase by the holding company for Brightline West closed Thursday for $140 million.

The site is on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard across from Premium Outlets South mall and near McCarran International Airport.

