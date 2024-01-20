CA Faculty Association, Teamsters planning 5-day strike next week at every CSU campus

The California Faculty Association representing teachers, coaches, librarians and counselors and Teamsters representing plumbers, electricians, and other trades workers have called for a five-day strike next week at every California State University campus, including Cal Poly.

The CFA and Teamsters are requesting a 12 percent wage increase.

According to Leora Freedman, Vice Chancellor of the California State University system, a five percent increase has been offered. Chancellor Mildred Garcia says they have no interest in a strike and are willing to come back to the bargaining table with the California Faculty Association, but they must work within their financial reality.

However, the CFA argues that with an $8 billion reserve fund, the CSU can afford the salary raise.

For those teachers who are faculty members and are on strike, classes will be canceled.

Striking is not a requirement for faculty members, so those who choose not to strike may still hold classes.

The university says students who haven't received notification of class cancellation should follow their normal class schedule. However, Mustangs should also check their emails for any class notification cancellations.