CA governor signs legislation aimed at preventing gas price spikes

According to AAA, California's average gas price is $4.67, nearly $1.50 higher than the national average but $0.95 lower than last year.

Spikes in gas prices over the past year have caused consumers financial strain.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation allowing the state to require oil refineries to maintain minimum fuel inventories. The goal is to keep prices from spiking when refineries go offline for maintenance, ultimately saving consumers money.

Paso Robles resident Bernard Summers is just one of many Californians hit hard by the high cost of gas.

“We’re on a fixed income. We have kids we’re putting through trade school and college and it’s kinda tough right now,” Summer said.

Natalie Moore, a frequent driver, said it’s rare for her to find inexpensive gas.

“There’s some gas stations where you get lucky where you maybe find $3.50, $3.80 but for most places, it’s about $4.90, $5.10 for gas and that’s just not doable for a lot of people,” Moore said.

Moore comes from a family of commuters who spend a significant amount on gas.

“To fill up my tank it typically takes $55, which is kind of a lot considering I drive a little car like this. My mom drives an SUV, and that typically takes up $70, and then my dad drives a truck and that’s $120-plus for his truck that he has to commute to work [in] every day,” Moore said.

For many Californians, the cost of gas isn’t one they can avoid.

“We really do depend on gas for our commute to work and to our daily lives every day,” Moore said.

According to Governor Newsom, this new gas bill would save billions of dollars.

However, critics of the bill, like Chevron President Andy Walz, argue that the bill would actually increase the cost to consumers because refineries would accrue storage costs by keeping more supply on hand. Those costs would then be passed on to consumers.