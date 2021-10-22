CA Secretary of State certifies recall election results

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced that she has certified the results of the California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

The announcement came on Oct. 22, five and a half weeks after the Sept. 14 recall election.

4,894,473 voters voted yes to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. 7,944,092 voters voted no on the recall.

According to the certified results, Newsom will remain in office. The next governor of California will be elected in Nov. 2022.

In a release, the Secretary of State's office says they tabulated the results for each recall candidate, which are available online.

Statewide, 38.1% of voters voted yes to remove Newsom from office. 61.9% voted no on the recall.

In San Luis Obispo County, 47.2% of voters voted yes. 52.8% voted no.

In Santa Barbara County, 38.2% of voters voted yes. 61.8% voted no.

In a statement, Sec. Weber said she was encouraged by voter turnout despite the current pandemic. About 3.5 million more votes were cast in the recent recall than in the 2003 gubernatorial recall election, she said.

"Democracy matters to Californians and giving them the option to participate early by mail, at secure drop-off locations or safely in person has clearly reinforced their commitment to making their voices heard," Weber said.

She also commended state election officials and poll workers for their work.

Additional voter information broken down by county is available here.