Cal/OSHA votes to withdraw workplace mask rules from early June

(KERO) — UPDATE:

Cal/OSHA has voted to withdraw workplace rules they had approved just last week following a special meeting Wednesday.

That decision last week allowed workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated that Cal/OSHA approved. People against the rules were critical of how those guidelines were different from what the CDC and the state were saying.

California is set to do away with masks on June 15th with a few exceptions. During that time, a vaccinated person would not have to wear a mask at work with a few exceptions like a health care setting.

More action is expected in the near future.

PREVIOUS STORY:

California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration -- or Cal/OSHA -- is set to consider changes to standards in the workplace.

Last year Cal/OSHA developed emergency temporary standards requiring employers to develop programs and guidelines on dealing with COVID-19 cases and outbreaks. Earlier this month changes were submitted to the board to be considered at a meeting Thursday.

Here's a closer look at some of those proposed changes:

First, many people have gotten used to working remotely but Cal/OSHA will consider updating the definition of a place of employment to not cover remote locations.

A face covering would not include scarves, bandannas, ski masks, or turtlenecks.

Also, to be considered fully vaccinated an employee would need to provide documentation like a vaccine card.

The Cal/OSHA board will also consider physical distancing and pay changes.

That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m.