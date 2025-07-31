Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
California adds 2 helicopters to enhance its rapid response firefighting capabilities

CAL FIRE is the world’s largest FIREHAWK fleet, with the delivery of two additional Sikorsky S-70i FIREHAWK helicopters, bringing the fleet to 16
CAL FIRE is now the "world's largest aerial firefighting fleet".

Governor Newsom announced the addition of two new Sikorsky S-70i FIREHAWK helicopters in a press conference Thursday, bringing CAL FIRE's total to 16.

The new helicopters can hold 1,000 gallons of water and has 24/7 night vision capabilities according to CAL FIRE's X post.

Newsom spoke about the importance of investing in helicopters and other aerial firefighting technologies. He pointed to the thousands of lightning strikes that have occurred across California in recent weeks and that the state is nearing the height of wildfire season.

"At the end of the day, these helicopters are here to serve and support the people of California, both our residents and visitors," Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler said.

Tyler said that the helicopters will be placed throughout multiple counties across the state, including Placer, Humboldt, Lassen, Mendocino, Lake, Santa Clara, Tehama, San Benito, Tuolumne, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

None of the new Sikorsky S-70i FIREHAWK helicopters are scheduled to be placed in either San Luis Obispo County or Santa Barbara County.

