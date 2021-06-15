Watch
California adds vacation incentive to spur vaccinations

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. California will offer six "dream vacation" incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, June 14, 2021, on the eve of the state's awarding of $15 million in cash prizes. Goodies in the package include floor seats at an NBA game with the LA Lakers, and tickets to Disneyland, Legoland, SeaWorld and a symphony, he said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 21:18:38-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will offer six “dream vacation” incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the offer Monday on the eve of the state’s awarding of $15 million in cash prizes.

On July 1, the state will give away the following vacations, including hotels, food, and entertainment for up to four people:

  • San Francisco - Giants game, Big Bus tickets, and San Francisco City Passes
  • Palm Springs - Spa treatment for 2 at Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage
  • Disneyland - 4 Two-Day Park Hopper tickets, 4 tickets to Knott's Berry Farm
  • Los Angeles - Lakers game, tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, and tickets to three different museums
  • San Diego (2 packages) -
    • Padres game, surf lessons, Old Town Trolley Tours, and tickets to San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld and LEGOLAND
    • Padres game, harbor tour, tickets to San Diego Symphony, USS Midway Museum, San Diego Zoo Safari Park and SeaWorld

Winners will also receive $2,000 gift cards.

The latest promotion is designed to boost the state’s vaccination rate as California lifts most pandemic restrictions this week. It's also aimed at jump-starting the Golden State’s travel and tourism industry after more than a year in virtual hibernation because of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions.

Newsom also said he expects California’s workplace regulators this week will allow employees to “self-attest” that they have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
