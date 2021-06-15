California adds vacation incentive to spur vaccinations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will offer six “dream vacation” incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the offer Monday on the eve of the state’s awarding of $15 million in cash prizes.

On July 1, the state will give away the following vacations, including hotels, food, and entertainment for up to four people:



San Francisco - Giants game, Big Bus tickets, and San Francisco City Passes

Palm Springs - Spa treatment for 2 at Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage

Disneyland - 4 Two-Day Park Hopper tickets, 4 tickets to Knott's Berry Farm

Los Angeles - Lakers game, tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, and tickets to three different museums

San Diego (2 packages) - Padres game, surf lessons, Old Town Trolley Tours, and tickets to San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld and LEGOLAND Padres game, harbor tour, tickets to San Diego Symphony, USS Midway Museum, San Diego Zoo Safari Park and SeaWorld



Winners will also receive $2,000 gift cards.

The latest promotion is designed to boost the state’s vaccination rate as California lifts most pandemic restrictions this week. It's also aimed at jump-starting the Golden State’s travel and tourism industry after more than a year in virtual hibernation because of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions.

Newsom also said he expects California’s workplace regulators this week will allow employees to “self-attest” that they have been vaccinated.

