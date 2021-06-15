California adds vacation incentive to spur vaccinations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will offer six “dream vacation” incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations.
Gov. Gavin Newsom made the offer Monday on the eve of the state’s awarding of $15 million in cash prizes.
On July 1, the state will give away the following vacations, including hotels, food, and entertainment for up to four people:
- San Francisco - Giants game, Big Bus tickets, and San Francisco City Passes
- Palm Springs - Spa treatment for 2 at Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage
- Disneyland - 4 Two-Day Park Hopper tickets, 4 tickets to Knott's Berry Farm
- Los Angeles - Lakers game, tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, and tickets to three different museums
- San Diego (2 packages) -
- Padres game, surf lessons, Old Town Trolley Tours, and tickets to San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld and LEGOLAND
- Padres game, harbor tour, tickets to San Diego Symphony, USS Midway Museum, San Diego Zoo Safari Park and SeaWorld
Winners will also receive $2,000 gift cards.
The latest promotion is designed to boost the state’s vaccination rate as California lifts most pandemic restrictions this week. It's also aimed at jump-starting the Golden State’s travel and tourism industry after more than a year in virtual hibernation because of stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions.
Newsom also said he expects California’s workplace regulators this week will allow employees to “self-attest” that they have been vaccinated.