California advances zoning bills to promote scarce housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have advanced two measures designed to cut through local zoning ordinances.

The Assembly's approval this week has been spurred by an affordable housing shortage, spiking home prices, and intractable homelessness.

One measure would make it easier to build smaller second units on what are now single-family properties.

That could include up to four units, such as duplexes or homes with attached living units if the lot is split into two equal parcels.

The second would make it easier for local governments to rezone neighborhoods near mass transit for up to 10 housing units.

Both return to the Senate for final approval.