Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California aims to restrict using rubber bullets at protests

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
Protesters kneel and raise their fists as they listen to speeches during a rally for the late George Floyd outside Barclays Center, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators gathered on what would have been Floyd's 47th birthday to call for action in correcting systemic racism in policing and for criminal justice reform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Racial Injustice New York
Posted at 7:46 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 22:46:25-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would restrict the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants during protests under legislation advanced Thursday. A similar bill died last year in the wake of widespread public demonstrations over racial injustice.

The bill would set statewide standards for using the weapons that advocates say sometimes harmed peaceful protesters. Police say they are needed to prevent violence and are often better than the alternatives.

The bill would bar law enforcement agencies from using kinetic projectiles, chemical agents, or tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations. It would prohibit police from aiming rubber bullets, beanbags, and foam rounds at anyone’s head, neck, or other vital areas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."