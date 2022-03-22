Watch
California Assembly advances involuntary servitude amendment

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, talks during a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. On Monday, March 21, 2022, the California Assembly approved a bill that would eliminate "involuntary servitude" from the state Constitution as a permissible punishment for crime. Kalra, a Democrat from San Jose, spoke in favor of the bill, which would have to be approved by voters before it could take effect. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 22, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the latest state trying to remove “involuntary servitude” as a constitutionally protected form of punishment.

California's constitution bans slavery. But it allows involuntary servitude for the punishment of a crime.

Monday, the state Assembly approved a bill that would ban involuntary servitude for any reason.

The bill now heads to the state Senate. But voters would have to approve the change before it could become law.

Other states have already gotten rid of the exception. Colorado voters approved the change in 2018. Voters in Utah and Nebraska followed in 2020.

State Assemblymember Ash Kalra said he hopes the change will be placed on the ballot this November.

