California bill aims to reduce deaths for Black mothers

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Richard Vogel/AP
Mashariki Kudumu, maternal and infant health director for the March of Dimes in Los Angeles, talks about her work to improve outcomes for Black women and babies on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Kudumu, a cosponsor of the “Momnibus" bill, understands from personal experience the imperative to improve outcomes for Black women and babies. She is also a doula, who helps low-income women in particular. Doulas do not deliver babies, but they are trained to assist and advocate for women in pregnancy and during and after birth. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Mashariki Kudumu
Posted at 8:01 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 11:01:35-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has among the lowest rates of death nationally among pregnant women and new mothers, but the numbers for Black women tell a different story.

The most recently available state and federal data show Black women in California were more likely to die during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth than Black women nationally.

Within the state, they're six times more likely to die than white women.

A bill awaiting action by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to change that by requiring more robust data collection on deaths and expanding access to doulas and midwives.

