California bill aims to stop pregnancy loss prosecutions

Adam Beam/AP
Patricia Maestas, 52, holds up a sign opposing a bill in the state Legislature on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. Maestas was one of hundreds of people who rallied against a bill in the state Assembly that seeks to strengthen state laws preventing prosecution of women for the death of an unborn fetus. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)
Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 20, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have advanced a bill that would strengthen laws preventing prosecution of pregnant people for pregnancy loss.

California already has laws preventing these types of prosecutions. But a bill that passed the Assembly Health Committee on Tuesday would let women sue prosecutors for erroneously charging them with crimes related to pregnancy losses.

The bill comes after a California woman spent four years in prison for the death of her stillborn child after prosecutors accused her of using drugs during her pregnancy.

A judge recently overturned Adora Perez's sentence for a manslaughter plea. But a murder charge against her is still pending.

