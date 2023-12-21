California board approves new rules allowing water agencies to turn wastewater into drinking water

California’s water board recently approved new rules allowing local water agencies to turn wastewater into drinking water for human consumption. California is now the second state to implement these changes following Colorado.

The new approval by the California Water Resources Control Board does not require local water agencies to turn wastewater into drinking water after it’s been properly treated but rather gives them permission to do so. For years, the state has already been using recycled wastewater to irrigate outdoor fields and plants.

For a state that’s struggled with preserving its water supply over the past decade, many believe this change is good for all.

“100-percent for it and for water being treated and having access to drinking water. It sustains life. It’s what we need to stay alive so of course we always need to have an abundance of drinking water,” said Tony Carignan, Daisy’s Organic Coffee & Tea owner.

In a statement, the California Water Resources Control Board said, “On top of helping us build drought-resilient water supplies, direct potable reuse offers energy savings and environmental benefits. And most importantly, these regulations ensure that the water produced is not only safe, but purer than many drinking water sources we now rely on,” said E. Joaquin Esquivel, State Water Board Chair.

The new rules come with new regulations. Wastewater must be treated for things like pathogens, viruses, chemicals, contaminants and medications, which is stricter than how current wastewater is being treated.

“It’s always good to have drinking water. For emergencies, you always want to have water that’s treated and be able to sustain life when we need it,” Carignan said.

The new approval by the California Water Resources Control Board requires water agencies to notify their customers ahead of time in the event the agency implements the new changes.