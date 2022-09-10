California congresswoman reports 2 firearms stolen from home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two firearms were stolen from the home of a California congresswoman, she said in a statement.

Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that Los Angeles police were called after she came home the night before to find there had been a break-in.

The two firearms were safely and securely stored when they were stolen, she said. Cash, electronics and other valuables were left behind.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” she said.

Bass is running for mayor of Los Angeles. Her campaign released her statement.