California could cut off water from thousands of farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are planning to stop thousands of farmers from taking water out of the state's major rivers and streams.

The Sacramento Bee reports the State Water Resources Control Board is considering the extraordinary order because of a historic drought gripping the western United States.

The board will vote on the order Aug. 3. If approved, the order would take effect about two weeks later.

There would be exceptions for drinking water and other needs. State Water Resources Control Board Executive Director Eileen Sobeck said the order shows the effect the drought is having on the state's water supply.