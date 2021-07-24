Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California could cut off water from thousands of farmers

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
FARMERS .jpg
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 10:14:14-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are planning to stop thousands of farmers from taking water out of the state's major rivers and streams.

The Sacramento Bee reports the State Water Resources Control Board is considering the extraordinary order because of a historic drought gripping the western United States.

The board will vote on the order Aug. 3. If approved, the order would take effect about two weeks later.

There would be exceptions for drinking water and other needs. State Water Resources Control Board Executive Director Eileen Sobeck said the order shows the effect the drought is having on the state's water supply.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today