Menu

Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California could get $150B from federal virus relief bill

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John walker/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as a farmworker receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic for farmworkers at the Dr. Sharon Stanley-Rea Community Center in Fresno, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration says the massive new federal coronavirus relief bill will pump more than $150 billion into the state's economy. Nearly half of that money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits. Another $26 billion will go to the state government. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP, Pool, File)
California Budget
Posted at 12:03 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 15:03:22-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration says the massive new federal coronavirus relief bill will pump more than $150 billion into the state's economy.

Nearly half of that money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 checks and expanded unemployment benefits.

Another $26 billion will go to the state government.

Newsom will announce his plans for the money in mid-May.

California's legislative leaders said they're interested in using the money to help people and small businesses.

About $16 billion will go to local governments. That funding will be split between cities and counties.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Streaming news 24/7