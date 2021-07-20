Watch
California court upends part of law to protect gay seniors

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, wears a face mask as he speaks on the floor of the Senate in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Gay rights advocates said Monday, July 19, 2021 that they will seek to challenge an appeals court decision tossing out part of a California law designed to protect older LGBTQ residents in nursing homes. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Scott Wiener
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jul 20, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gay rights advocates say they will seek to challenge an appeals court decision tossing out part of a California law designed to protect older LGBTQ residents in nursing homes.

The 2017 law is intended to protect against discrimination or mistreatment based on residents’ sexual orientation or gender identity. The Third District Court of Appeal overturned the part of the law barring employees of long-term care facilities from willfully and repeatedly using anything other than residents’ preferred names and pronouns.

The court ruled Friday that the ban violates employees’ rights to free speech. Advocates said Monday they will push to overturn the decision.

