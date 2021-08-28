Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California delays decriminalizing psychedelic substances

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, talks during a Senate session in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers will wait until next year to consider decriminalizing psychedelics. Sen. Scott Wiener said Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 that he will keep working to persuade the public and legislators that it’s a good idea. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Scott Weiner
Posted at 9:20 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 00:20:05-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will wait until next year to consider decriminalizing psychedelics.

Sen. Scott Wiener said Thursday that he will keep working to persuade the public and legislators that it’s a good idea.

The bill would allow those 21 and older to possess for personal use small amounts of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic component of so-called magic mushrooms.

It also covers six other drugs including LSD and mescaline.

The measure passed the Senate and Assembly policy committees before it stalled for the year.

Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, said the delay will allow backers to build support in the Assembly for next year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7