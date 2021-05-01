Watch
California Democrats to hear from Newsom as recall heats up

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, demonstrators shout slogans while carrying a sign calling for a recall on Gov. Gavin Newsom during a protest against a stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Huntington Beach, Calif. California health officials are restricting overnight activities starting Saturday night, though there are plenty of exceptions. They're calling it a limited stay-at-home order designed to stem the rapidly spreading coronavirus by discouraging social gatherings.
Posted at 3:58 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 18:58:52-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The California Democratic Party faithful will hear from Gov. Gavin Newsom as he mounts a campaign to keep his job.

Newsom is set to speak Saturday at the party's annual convention, held virtually. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Californian, will also address the party delegates.

The gathering comes on the heels of state elections officials announcing that a preliminary count shows the recall effort has enough signatures to make the ballot.

That means voters will likely get the chance in the fall to choose whether to boot Newsom out of office before his term ends.

