California denies most fracking permits ahead of 2024 ban

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, protesters prepare to take down a makeshift oil derrick that was set up in front of the California State Office Building to protest fracking in San Francisco. California regulators are citing climate change for the first time as they deny new permits for hydraulic fracturing, a process used to extract oil and gas from the ground. In denying 50 fracking permits this year, the state's oil and gas supervisor said he was using his discretion to protect public health, safety and environmental quality and to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Nov 25, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are denying most permits for the controversial oil and gas extraction process known as fracking, years ahead of Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024 ban.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that state oil regulators have denied 109 fracking permits in 2021, more than any prior year. Fifty of the permits were denied based on climate change concerns.

Most of those denials were for requests from Bakersfield-based Aera Energy. Kern County and the Western States Petroleum Association have sued over the denials. The state faces several court deadlines next week.

Newsom has directed regulators to stop issuing permits by 2024 as part of his broader efforts to end oil and gas production.

